Left Menu

Indian bureaucracy most impactful in realising people's aspirations: Vice President Dhankar

Speaking at the presentation programme of the first copy of the book 'Roses without Thorns' authored by the Attorney General of India, R Venkataramani, the Vice President said, "The office always takes note of the steel frame, the Indian bureaucracy...They are the most impactful transactional mechanism on a global horizon to realise the aspirations of the people. Right now, they are doing in the best of situations."

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2023 07:58 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 07:58 IST
Indian bureaucracy most impactful in realising people's aspirations: Vice President Dhankar
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar at presentation program of 'Roses without Thorns' (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar said on Friday that the Indian bureaucracy is the most impactful transactional mechanism on a global horizon to realise the aspirations of the people. Speaking at the presentation programme of the first copy of the book 'Roses without Thorns' authored by the Attorney General of India, R Venkataramani, the Vice President said, "The office always takes note of the steel frame, the Indian bureaucracy...They are the most impactful transactional mechanism on a global horizon to realise the aspirations of the people. Right now, they are doing in the best of situations."

Dhankar said that in the bureaucracy, one gets the full latitude to unleash their energy and exploit their talent and potential. "Credit goes to the visionary leadership and our bureaucracy, where you get full latitude to unleash your energy, exploit your talent and potential, and realise your dreams and aspirations," the Vice President said on Friday.

Dhankar said that the country, which was suffering from corruption, has now sanitised itself. "The country that was suffering corruption as a being, now the power corridors have been sanitised and corruption has been neutralised," he said.

Lauding Prime Minister Narednra Modi's leadership, Dhankar said, "The growth story of this country, which the world is recognising today, is well founded on our epochal achievements, in the spirit of executive, legislation and judiciary, primarily because of the visionary Prime Minister who is always in action mode and thinks big, executes big and fast, which is facilitated by this executive." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Keytruda extend to three years; US FDA approves Merck's drug for kidney cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Key...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing plant; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing pl...

 Global
3
Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naidu

Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naid...

 India
4
Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023