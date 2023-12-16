Left Menu

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi's Facebook page hacked

"This is to inform all that I've been unable to access my Facebook page since a few days; it has been hacked. We're trying to recover it as soon as possible. If there is any unusual activity through my page, please be aware of it," Oberoi posted on X.

MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi claimed on Friday that her Facebook page had been hacked, adding that she had not been able to access her social media page for the past few days. The Delhi Mayor further said that efforts are on to recover it as soon as possible.

"This is to inform all that I've been unable to access my Facebook page since a few days; it has been hacked. We're trying to recover it as soon as possible. If there is any unusual activity through my page, please be aware of it," Oberoi posted on X. Earlier in the week, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi ordered the suspension of the medical superintendent of MCD's Hindu Rao Hospital over alleged infrastructural irregularities at the facility, officials said.

The Mayor's office stated in a media release, "On a surprise inspection of MCD-run Hindu Rao Hospital earlier today, Mayor Shelly Oberoi ordered the suspension of the Medical Superintendent over financial and administrative irregularities and lack of hygiene." The mayor instructed senior officers of the MCD's Health department to ensure that the infrastructural lapses are resolved at the earliest possible time. (ANI)

