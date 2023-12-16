Left Menu

Chennai Airport Customs seize narcotic substances worth Rs. 12 crores, one arrested

One person was arrested as the Chennai Airport Customs seized 1201 grams of narcotic substances (Cocaine) worth Rs. 12 Crores, the Office of the Principal Commissioner of Customs said on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2023 10:05 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 10:05 IST
Chennai Airport Customs seize narcotic substances worth Rs. 12 crores, one arrested
Airport Customs seized 1201 grams of narcotic substances (Cocaine) worth Rs. 12 Crores. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person was arrested as the Chennai Airport Customs seized 1201 grams of narcotic substances (Cocaine) worth Rs. 12 crores, the Office of the Principal Commissioner of Customs said on Friday. "Chennai Air Customs (AIU) intercepted a male passenger holding a Nigerian Passport who arrived from Addis Ababa on December 12, 2023. During the examination of the person, contraband in the form of hyperdense cylindrical bundles numbering 71 was found to be secreted in his body," the Office of the Principal Commissioner of Customs said in a letter dated December 15.

The Office of the Principal Commissioner of Customs further said that Cocaine weighing 1201 grams worth Rs. 12 cores were seized under the Customs Act, 1962. "Cocaine weighing 1201 grams worth Rs. 12 cores were seized under the Customs Act, 1962 and the passenger has been arrested," the Office of the Principal Commissioner of Customs further said.

The Air customs officials is conducting further investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Keytruda extend to three years; US FDA approves Merck's drug for kidney cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Key...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing plant; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing pl...

 Global
3
Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naidu

Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naid...

 India
4
Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023