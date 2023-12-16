Chennai Airport Customs seize narcotic substances worth Rs. 12 crores, one arrested

One person was arrested as the Chennai Airport Customs seized 1201 grams of narcotic substances (Cocaine) worth Rs. 12 crores, the Office of the Principal Commissioner of Customs said on Friday. "Chennai Air Customs (AIU) intercepted a male passenger holding a Nigerian Passport who arrived from Addis Ababa on December 12, 2023. During the examination of the person, contraband in the form of hyperdense cylindrical bundles numbering 71 was found to be secreted in his body," the Office of the Principal Commissioner of Customs said in a letter dated December 15.

The Office of the Principal Commissioner of Customs further said that Cocaine weighing 1201 grams worth Rs. 12 cores were seized under the Customs Act, 1962. "Cocaine weighing 1201 grams worth Rs. 12 cores were seized under the Customs Act, 1962 and the passenger has been arrested," the Office of the Principal Commissioner of Customs further said.

The Air customs officials is conducting further investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)