Two coaches of Howrah-Mumbai Mail train decouple near Bengal's Uluberia

"As soon as the information about the incident was received, we reached the spot. Officials also arrived and started the repair work and the train was dispatched from there soon. An investigation will be conducted to find out why this incident happened," Chief Public Relations Officer of South Eastern Railway, Aditya Kumar Choudhary, said.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2023 10:47 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 10:47 IST
Two coaches of Howrah-Mumbai Mail train decouple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail train decoupled near the Uluberia area of the Howrah district in West Bengal on Friday evening, officials said. Upon receiving information about the incident, officials reached the spot and started the repair work.

The train resumed its journey as soon as the coupling was restored. "As soon as the information about the incident was received, we reached the spot. Officials also arrived and started the repair work and the train was dispatched from there soon. An investigation will be conducted to find out why this incident happened," Chief Public Relations Officer of South Eastern Railway, Aditya Kumar Choudhary, said. (ANI)

