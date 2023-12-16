Two coaches of Howrah-Mumbai Mail train decouple near Bengal's Uluberia
"As soon as the information about the incident was received, we reached the spot. Officials also arrived and started the repair work and the train was dispatched from there soon. An investigation will be conducted to find out why this incident happened," Chief Public Relations Officer of South Eastern Railway, Aditya Kumar Choudhary, said.
- Country:
- India
Two coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail train decoupled near the Uluberia area of the Howrah district in West Bengal on Friday evening, officials said. Upon receiving information about the incident, officials reached the spot and started the repair work.
The train resumed its journey as soon as the coupling was restored. "As soon as the information about the incident was received, we reached the spot. Officials also arrived and started the repair work and the train was dispatched from there soon. An investigation will be conducted to find out why this incident happened," Chief Public Relations Officer of South Eastern Railway, Aditya Kumar Choudhary, said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ram Karan Yadav takes charge as GM of Central Railway
2 Railway employees killed, another injured after being hit by train in UP
Ukraine conducts new attack on Russian railway deep in Siberia - source
Indian Railways achieves 1015.6 MT freight loading till November 2023
2 railways officers among 5 held by CBI on bribery charges