Parliament security breach: Delhi Police sources reveal that intruders came with seven smoke cans

Delhi Police sources on Saturday revealed that the intruders in connection with the Parliament security breach had arrived with seven smoke cans to carry out the incident.

16-12-2023
Security outside Parliament (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police sources on Saturday revealed that the intruders in connection with the Parliament security breach had arrived with seven smoke cans to carry out the incident. Delhi Police sources said, "The four accused Neelam, Amol, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan had arrived with not one or two but 7 smoke cans to carry out the incident."

The accused had carried out a search of the area around Parliament on Google and familiarized with many things which also included old videos of Parliament security. The accused also searched for how to conduct safe chats so that the police could not identify them. All the accused used to talk on the Signal app so that they would not get caught.

Delhi police sources revealed that the biggest intention was to get noted in the media therefore a plan was prepared to enter the Parliament during the session. Earlier the opposition parties demanded a statement from Amit Shah on the incident of breach of Parliament security. CPI MP Binoy Viswam said that the Union Home Minister "owes an explanation" to the Parliament and through it to the people of India.

A day after 13 opposition MPs were suspended for over ruckus on their demands following the December 13 breach of security in Lok Sabha, the two Houses were adjourned on Friday without transacting any business. The Special Cell of Delhi Police apprised the Patiala House Court that mastermind Lalit Jha disclosed that all the accused in the parliament security breach incident met many times and executed the conspiracy.

Delhi Police, while producing Jha before the concerned judge, informed that accused Lalit Jha has disclosed that accused persons, including him, wanted to create anarchy in the country so that they could compel the government to meet their demands. The Special Cell of Delhi Police, conducting an investigation into the Parliament security breach case, has detained two more people following their suspected association with five arrested in the case.

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday granted seven days custodial remand of all four accused persons Neelam, Amol, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan arrested in connection with the Parliament security breach matter. The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. Two people--Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D--jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs. Outside it, in another incident, two protestors--Neelam (42) and Amol (25)--protested outside the Parliament with similar gas canisters. (ANI)

