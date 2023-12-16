MP: Massive fire breaks out at Indore food stall, brought under control

A massive fire broke out at a fast food joint at Shakkar Bazaar in Indore on Friday night, an official said, adding that the blaze was brought under control in a few hours following prompt action by the fire brigade. On receiving word of the blaze, fire tenders rushed to the spot and mounted a dousing operation.

After two hours of fire-fighting, the team successfully brought the blaze under control, the official said, adding no casualties were reported in the incident. With the fire being brought under control before it could spread elsewhere, two other shops surrounding the fast food joint and nearby residential areas were spared harm, the official informed.

"A fire broke out at a Chinese fast food stall situated at Shakkar Bazar. The fire had spread to a nearby printing press located there. As soon as we received information of the fire, we rushed tenders to the spot that brought the blaze under control," Roop Chand Pandit, sub-inspector, fire brigade, told ANI. He added that two teams from the fire brigade reached the spot on time and brought the blaze under control within two hours.

Further reports are awaited. (ANI)

