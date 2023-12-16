Left Menu

Speeding car overturns, catches fire on highway; 2 sustain minor burns

Two men sustained minor burn injuries after a moving car on the Ahmedabad-Udaipur Highway caught fire in Udaipur district on Friday night, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2023 12:44 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 12:44 IST
Speeding car overturns, catches fire on highway; 2 sustain minor burns
Car catches fire on Ahmedabad-Udaipur Highway (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Two men sustained minor burn injuries after a moving car on the Ahmedabad-Udaipur Highway caught fire in Udaipur district on Friday night, officials said. Dilip Singh, an officer at Kherwara police station, said on Friday, "A car was speeding from Udaipur towards Ahmedabad when it suddenly lost control and overturned. As it tumbled and turned upside down, the car caught fire. After receiving word of the incident, a team from our police station reached the spot and informed the fire brigade."

However, according to reports, the fire got bigger before the police arrived at the spot and the vehicle was engulfed in flames in no time. The two occupants of the car were brought out and sustained minor burns.

They were taken to a primary health centre in Kherwara, the officer informed. Further reports are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

