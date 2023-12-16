Fire breaks out at refinery in Iranian city of Isfahan - IRNA
Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2023 13:07 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 13:03 IST
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
Fire broke out at a crude oil distillation unit at a refinery in the central Iranian city of Isfahan on Saturday, the official IRNA news agency reported.
"A fire has occurred in one of the crude oil units of Isfahan refinery. Rescuers have been dispatched to the scene," said IRNA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kevin Liffey
- Iranian
- Isfahan
- IRNA news agency
Advertisement