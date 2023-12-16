Left Menu

Fire breaks out at refinery in Iranian city of Isfahan - IRNA

The official said pipes at the entrance of unit 3 of the refinery caught fire. He did not say what caused the pipes to catch fire.

Fire breaks out at refinery in Iranian city of Isfahan - IRNA
Fire broke out at a crude oil distillation unit at a refinery in the central Iranian city of Isfahan on Saturday, the official IRNA news agency reported.

No one was hurt, a senior official at Isfahan governorate said, adding that the fire had been extinguished, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

