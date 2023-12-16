Left Menu

Egypt's Al Qahera TV: Egypt air defences shot down flying object off Red Sea coast

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 16-12-2023 16:13 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 14:55 IST
Egypt's Al Qahera TV: Egypt air defences shot down flying object off Red Sea coast
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Egypt Arab Rep

Egypt's Al Qahera TV reported on Saturday that Egyptian air defences detected a flying object off the Red Sea coast near the resort town of Dahab and shot it down.

 

