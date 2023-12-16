Egypt's Al Qahera TV: Egypt air defences shot down flying object off Red Sea coast
Egypt's Al Qahera TV reported on Saturday that Egyptian air defences detected a flying object off the Red Sea coast near the resort town of Dahab and shot it down.
