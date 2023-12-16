Fire breaks out at refinery in Iranian city of Isfahan - IRNA
A fire at a crude oil distillation unit at a refinery in the central Iranian city of Isfahan on Saturday injured four people, the official IRNA news agency reported. Two of the injured were firefighters, a senior official at Isfahan governorate said, adding that the fire had been extinguished, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.
Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2023 16:21 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 15:08 IST
A fire at a crude oil distillation unit at a refinery in the central Iranian city of Isfahan on Saturday injured four people, the official IRNA news agency reported.
Two of the injured were firefighters, a senior official at Isfahan governorate said, adding that the fire had been extinguished, the semi-official Fars news agency reported. The official said pipes at the entrance of unit 3 of the refinery caught fire. He did not say what caused the pipes to catch fire.
The semi-official ISNA news site said the unit that caught fire had been under repair.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kevin Liffey
- ISNA
- IRNA news agency
- Iranian
- Fars
- Isfahan
- Kirsten Donovan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iranian President Raisi to travel to Russia on Thursday - Tasnim
Refinery reservoirs near eastern Iranian city of Birjand catch fire - IRNA
Israel says helped foil Iranian-ordered attack in Cyprus
Nobel Peace Prize winner says Iranian people will prevail against rulers
Children of imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi accept the Nobel Peace Prize on her behalf