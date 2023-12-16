"Complete failure of law and order in Karnataka": BJP MP Aprajita Sarangi slams Congress over Belagavi incident

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Aprajita Sarangi on Saturday targeted the Congress-led Karnataka government over the Belagavi incident, saying there has been a complete failure of law and order in Karnataka. "It is an unfortunate incident. PM Modi and party president JP Nadda have nominated us to come here, they want to know what the situation is here. We have come here to see under what circumstances this incident took place. The incident happened around 1.30 am but the police arrived after 2-3 hours...There has been a complete failure of law and order in the state of Karnataka,'' BJP MP Aprajita Sarangi said.

Earlier, the five-member BJP fact-finding team, comprising Aparajita Sarangi, Sunita Duggal, Ranjeeta Koli, Locket Chatterjee and BJP national secretary Asha Lakra, met with the victim's family on Saturday. BJP national president JP Nadda had announced the setting up of a five-member committee to gather facts on the incident.

"BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has strongly condemned the heinous incident of parading a tribal woman naked in Belgavi, Karnataka. Such heinous crimes, especially against women, have been happening at regular intervals ever since the Congress government came to power in Karnataka. This also exposes the irresponsible behaviour of Congress governments everywhere in the country in tackling such crimes," the party stated in a media release. Earlier in the day, members of the BJP's Mahila Morcha and workers staged a protest on Saturday in Bengaluru over the stripping and parading of a woman in the Belagavi district.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the protest, BJP leader and former chief minister DV Sadanand Gowda said, "We are here today to protest against the prevailing law and order situation in Karnataka. This (Congress) government has failed abjectly to ensure the protection of citizens." The protest came in light of a horrific incident in which a 42-year-old woman in Vantamuri village of Belagavi district was allegedly assaulted, paraded naked, and tied to an electric pole after her son eloped with a girl from the same village.

The incident took place on December 11. (ANI)

