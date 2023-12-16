UP CM Yogi Adityanath addresses concerns of 200 people at Janata Darshan

Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath heard the problems of around 200 people at Janata Darshan held in front of Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan on Gorakhnath Temple premises on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2023 16:41 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 16:41 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath heard the problems of around 200 people at Janata Darshan held in front of Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan on Gorakhnath Temple premises on Saturday. The Chief Minister told the people not to worry about anything, assuring them that every complaint would be addressed and a solution to the problem would be ensured.

The Chief Minister directed the officials present to ensure timely and transparent resolution of each person's problem. The Chief Minister reached out to the people seated on chairs and heard them patiently before issuing the instructions. He assured them that he would ensure the resolution of all their problems.

"While handing over the people's applications to the concerned officials, he directed the officials to ensure prompt, quality and satisfactory disposal of their issues," the Chief Minister's office said. In response to complaints about land encroachment, he gave strict instructions for rigorous legal actions. He also directed officers to investigate and establish accountability if any affected person has consistently faced difficulties in any matter.

"During the Janata Darshan, some people had come seeking financial assistance for medical treatment. The Chief Minister reassured them that a lack of funds would not be a hindrance to their treatment. In this regard, he instructed officials to expedite the cost estimation process and send it to the government promptly," the Chief Minister's office further said. He assured them that an adequate amount would be provided for their treatment from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund.

CM Yogi also gave chocolates to children who accompanied some women at the Janata Darshan. The Chief Minister also inquired about the children's education and encouraged them to work hard. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

