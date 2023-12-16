"Doctors should work in the spirit of 'nation first' to make India a developed nation by 2047": Mansukh Mandaviya

By Shalini Bhardwaj Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said that a healthy society can create a healthy nation and that all doctors should work in the spirit of the "nation first", taking directions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of making India a developed nation by 2047.

"A healthy society can create a healthy nation and only a healthy nation can lead to a prosperous one. All the doctors should work in the spirit of 'nation first', taking inspiration from PM Modi's dream of making India a developed nation by 2047. Not only should we treat the patient but also serve them", Mandaviya said while addressing the 28th convocation of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. Regarding the inclusion of Dhanvantari's photo in the logo of the National Medical Commission (NMC), Union Health Minister Mandaviya said that Dhanvantari is an icon in the medical field for India and everyone should be proud of their heritage and culture while stressing that "change is to end the mentality of slavery".

The Union Minister asserted that there is no dearth of manpower and brain power in the country. "There is no crisis of manpower and brain power in India. and that the contribution of every citizen is important in nation-building. We have to work for the development of a new India by taking inspiration from our history and pride," he added.

Union Minister Mandaviya pointed out that it is the responsibility of the youth to create a new India while saying, "This is the time to work for the country". Mentioning the work done by India during COVID pandemic, he said, "The management of the COVID19 pandemic, has strongly demonstrated to the world the power of strong political will, self-reliance through Atma Nirbharta, innovation powered by technology, shared goals and collaborative efforts through a "Whole of Government" and "Whole of Society" approach".

Mandaviya said, "For a doctor, the life of a poor person should be as important as that of a rich person. There are such doctors in our country who give up the offer of earning lakhs of rupees and help the poor by giving them a slip of fifty or hundred rupees." He said that under the National Health Policy, India is increasing expenditure on Universal Health Coverage.

Meanwhile, state governor Anandiben Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak were also present at the occasion. (ANI)

