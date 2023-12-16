Himachal Pradesh CM to inaugurate 'Him Mahotsav' in Delhi tomorrow; event to showcase state's crafts, cuisine, cultural heritage

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will on Sunday inaugurate 'Him Mahotsav' at Dilli Haat in the national capital as part of government's efforts to showcase the state's rich culture, its varied arts and crafts and diverse cuisine, and to give a boost to the tourism industry which suffered due to floods in the state earlier this year. The Mahotsav, which will be held from December 17 to 30, will have 60 stalls reflecting the culture, cuisine and crafts of the hill state with live demonstration of some of the famous cultural legacies, including Kangra miniature painting and 'Chamba rumal'.

Artisans and artists from all districts of the state will showcase their talent. There will be a fashion show also, which will be a fusion of "traditional and the modern". RD Nazeem, Principal Secretary (Industries, Food, Transport and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affair) told the media here on Saturday that some traditional products of the state "saw innovation" due to G20 Summit-related events held earlier this year. "The idea was to preserve tradition while also modernising it," he said. "The Him Mahotsav will have artisans from all districts of the state. Self-help groups and people associated with National Rural Livelihood Mission and other grassroots initiatives will showcase their products. There will opportunity to explore products linked to various places in Himachal and taste authentic cuisine from the state whether it is 'dham' from Kangra, Himachali 'siddu', Kangra tea and various authentic beverages," he said. With winter in full flow, there will be stalls of Kullu shawls, woollen jackets, stoles and mufflers. There will be metal craft and wooden works as well.

Nazeem said that "everything is normal in the state" but tourism has not fully picked up. "It will be snow season in tourist spots of Himachal Pradesh. We are ready as tourist destination," he said. He said infrastructure, damaged by excessive rains in July-August this year, has been largely restored and hoped that a large number of tourists will visit the state in the coming months. The Him Mahotsav will also "exhibit the beauty of Himachal" with HPTDC also putting up a stall. There will be cultural events daily. The Mahotsav will also serve as a business opportunity for the artisans and people from the state showcasing their products. Resident Commissioner Meera Mohanty and Jatin Lal, Managing Director, HPSHHCL, were among those present. (ANI)

