Parliament security breach case: Conspiracy been going on since 2 years, police tells court

The Delhi Police on Saturday informed the Patiala House Court that the Parliament Security breach conspiracy had been going on since more than last year, and freshly arrested accused Mahesh attended all the meetings held in different cities in this regard.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2023 18:20 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 18:20 IST
Security outside Parliament (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Police on Saturday informed the Patiala House Court that the Parliament Security breach conspiracy had been going on since more than last year, and freshly arrested accused Mahesh attended all the meetings held in different cities in this regard. The Public Prosecutor Advocate Akhand Pratap Singh, who appeared for the Special Cell of Delhi Police, further informed the court that Mahesh has been associated with the other accused for the last two years.

He was part of the conspiracy. He attended approximately all the meetings held between them. He is actively involved in the act of destroying a mobile phone and providing evidence to the key accused, Lalit Jha. Police further claimed that he (Mahesh) alongwith others wanted to create anarchy in the country so that they can compel the government to meet their unjust and illegal demands.

Meanwhile, Legal aide counsel Suresh Sisodia (court-provided lawyer) opposed the remand plea which originally prayed for fifteen days of remand and said the police has not informed the grounds of arrest to the accused. Mahesh Kumawat is the sixth accused arrested in the case.

Noted the submissions, Additional Sessions Judge Dr Hardeep Kaur sent the accused to seven days of remand in the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

