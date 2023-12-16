Left Menu

Action plan needed for self-sufficiency in agriculture within 10 years: Assam CM

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that an action plan was needed to make Assam self-reliant in agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and allied sectors within ten years.He urged the departments concerned to take up one product each year and work on making the state self-reliant in it.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that an action plan was needed to make Assam self-reliant in agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and allied sectors within ten years.

He urged the departments concerned to take up one product each year and work on making the state self-reliant in it. Inaugurating the 8th Assam International Agri-Horticultural Show here, Sarma said, ''The departments should work to achieve self-sufficiency in agriculture, animal husbandry and allied sectors within ten years.'' He said that though the state has achieved self-sufficiency in some sectors, such as fish production, much is yet to be done.

He urged farmers to opt for double or triple cropping, sharing his experience of witnessing growers of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh producing more than one crop in each season.

Sarma said commercial plants can be grown around the boundaries of agricultural fields, which will lead to a further increase in farmers' income. ''I can assure all help from the government for double crop,'' he added.

Sarma also emphasised on value-addition to local products through the use of technology to grab global markets. ''At this very event, over 400 stalls have been set up. I urge the participants to visit at least the stalls adjacent to theirs and learn each other's best practices,'' he said. The CM welcomed delegates from 11 countries, including Malaysia, Thailand, New Zealand, Bangladesh and Bhutan, to the exhibition, while also listing work being done by his government in the agriculture sector.

From the function, Sarma also laid the foundation stones for Darangiri Banana Market Development Project and Assam Seed Corporation's building through the virtual mode, and gave away Farmers' Awards.

