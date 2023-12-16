Left Menu

Farmer gored by bull in UP's Budaun

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 16-12-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 18:59 IST
Farmer gored by bull in UP's Budaun
  • Country:
  • India

A 65-year-old farmer was killed by a bull while he was guarding his crop in the Faizganj Police Station area, police said on Saturday.

''One Ayodhya Prasad Kashyap was guarding his farm on Friday evening when a stray bull attacked him. The injured farmer was admitted to a private hospital where he succumbed to the injuries on Saturday,'' Faizganj Police Station SHO Vedpal Singh said.

According to locals, the bull gored the farmer in his stomach before throwing him on the ground.

The villagers working in nearby fields admitted Kashyap to the hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin disease; Drugmaker Viatris appoints Theodora Mistras as CFO and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin dis...

 Global
2
SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities on Dec 28

SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for third time since 2020; Rocket Lab successfully launches first Electron rocket since September failure and more

Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladder cancer; EU watchdog deals blow to GSK blood cancer drug Blenrep and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladd...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023