"This has happened due to Congress govt's careless approach," Pralhad Joshi on Belagavi incident

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday attributed the "careless and casual approach" of the Congress government in Karnataka in dealing with law and order as a reason behind the Belagavi incident, in which a 42-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and paraded naked. " Due to the careless and casual approach of the Congress government as far as law and order are concerned, this has happened," Pralhad Joshi told ANI about the incident.

"Already, the NHRC (National Human Rights Commission) has asked for a detailed report... The government should take it seriously," he added. However, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday accused the BJP of playing politics over the incident, adding that his government was committed to ensuring that such inhuman acts do not occur by ensuring strict punishment to the guilty.

"BJP's rule in Karnataka witnessed multiple instances of violence against women, but BJP National President JP Nadda has forgotten this to politically target us. Unfortunately, he is using a recent incident of violence against a woman in Belagavi for politics," Siddaramaiah posted on X. Meanwhile, BJP MP Aprajita Sarangi on Saturday targeted the Congress-led government over the Belagavi incident, saying there has been a complete failure of law and order in Karnataka.

"It is an unfortunate incident. PM Modi and party president JP Nadda have nominated us to come here, they want to know what the situation is here. We have come here to see under what circumstances this incident took place. The incident happened around 1.30 am but the police arrived after 2-3 hours...There has been a complete failure of law and order in the state of Karnataka,'' BJP MP Aprajita Sarangi said. Earlier, the five-member BJP fact-finding team, comprising Aparajita Sarangi, Sunita Duggal, Ranjeeta Koli, Locket Chatterjee and BJP national secretary Asha Lakra, met with the victim's family on Saturday.

A 42-year-old woman was stripped naked, paraded, and assaulted after being tied to an electric pole early on Monday in Karnataka's Belagavi district after her son eloped with a woman, police said, adding that they had arrested seven people in connection with the incident. (ANI)

