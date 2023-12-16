Left Menu

MSC to divert shipping away from Suez Canal after Red Sea attack

Swiss-based MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co, the world's biggest container shipping company, will stop using the Suez Canal after an attack on one of its ships, it said in a statement on Saturday. Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi movement has in recent weeks been attacking vessels in the Red Sea - a crucial route allowing East-West trade, and especially oil, to use the Suez Canal to avoid the extra time and expense of circumnavigating Africa.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2023 19:16 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 19:16 IST
MSC to divert shipping away from Suez Canal after Red Sea attack

Swiss-based MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co, the world's biggest container shipping company, will stop using the Suez Canal after an attack on one of its ships, it said in a statement on Saturday.

Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi movement has in recent weeks been attacking vessels in the Red Sea - a crucial route allowing East-West trade, and especially oil, to use the Suez Canal to avoid the extra time and expense of circumnavigating Africa. The Liberian-flagged MSC Palatium III was attacked on Friday with a drone in the Bab al-Mandab Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea, according to the Houthis.

No injuries were reported, but the vessel suffered some fire damage and was taken out of service, MSC said. Another Liberian-flagged vessel, the Al Jasrah, was hit by a missile, which also started a fire, the U.S. military said. The Houthis have in recent weeks stepped up attacks on shipping and fired drones and missiles towards Israel - on Saturday hitting the Red Sea resort city of Eilat - in support of the Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamist Hamas group fighting Israel in Gaza.

The Houthis, who rule much of Yemen, have pledged to continue their attacks until Israel stops its offensive, but said on Friday they were targeting only ships heading to Israeli ports. However, both the Palatium III and another MSC ship that was threatened, the Alanya, listed Jeddah in Saudi Arabia as their destination, based on data from the ship tracking and maritime analytics provider MarineTraffic.

Bab al-Mandab is one of the world's most important routes for global seaborne commodity shipments, particularly crude oil and fuel from the Gulf bound westward for the Mediterranean via the Suez Canal or the nearby SUMED pipeline, as well as commodities heading eastward for Asia, including Russian oil. Britain said on Saturday that one of its warships had shot down a suspected attack drone targeting merchant shipping in the area.

In response to the increase in attacks, Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk on Friday paused all its container shipments through Bab al-Mandab until further notice, and the German container line Hapag Lloyd said it might do the same, hours after reporting that one of its ships, the Al Jasrah, had been attacked near Yemen. MSC said it would reroute some services around the Cape of Good Hope on Africa's southern tip, adding days to the sailing times of vessels booked to transit the Suez Canal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin disease; Drugmaker Viatris appoints Theodora Mistras as CFO and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin dis...

 Global
2
SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities on Dec 28

SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for third time since 2020; Rocket Lab successfully launches first Electron rocket since September failure and more

Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladder cancer; EU watchdog deals blow to GSK blood cancer drug Blenrep and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladd...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023