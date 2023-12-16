"Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra helps in ensuring timely delivery of benefits to eligible beneficiaries": Telangana Governor

Governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan, took part in the virtual inauguration of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at the MPDO Office in Bammaraspet, Medchal Makajgiri District on Saturday. Governor Tamilisai expressed deep gratitude for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership and commitment to public welfare through various flagship schemes.

She emphasized the importance of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in accelerating the saturation of these schemes and ensuring timely delivery of benefits to all eligible beneficiaries in Telangana. The event featured the solemn administration of a pledge for the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, followed by inspiring testimonies from successful beneficiaries who shared their personal experiences of transformation under various government programs, under the theme "Meri Kahaani Meri Zabaani" (My Story, My Voice).

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a nationwide campaign aimed at achieving swift and comprehensive implementation of the government's flagship schemes. In Telangana, the Sankalp Yatra will focus on ensuring that all targeted beneficiaries receive the benefits of these schemes within a specified timeframe, thereby contributing to the realization of a developed India. (ANI)

