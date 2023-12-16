"No association between suspension of MPs, parliament security breach incident": LS Speaker

Three days following the security breach in the Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla wrote a letter to all Members of Parliament, asserting that there is no connection between the security breach and the recent suspension of 13 MPs from the Lower House. A total of 13 MPs were suspended from Parliament on Thursday "for creating a ruckus" in the House over their demand for a statement on the breach.

Among the 13 MPs suspended from the Lok Sabha, nine are from the Congress, two from the CPM, one from the CPI, and one from the DMK. Speaker Birla, in his letter, said that it is "unfortunate" that some members and political parties are linking the decision of the House to suspend some members to the Parliament security lapse incident.

"This is unwarranted. There is no association between the suspension of honourable members and the incident which took place on December 13, 2023. The suspension of honourable members is purely to uphold the sanctity of the house", the letter read. "We are well aware that the people of our country do not appreciate the inappropriate conduct and interruptions during the proceedings of the House. That is the reason we are unanimous that we would establish highest standards of parliamentary decorum and dignity," Om Birla said, adding that he was "compelled to take strict action of suspending members".

"At the time of the inauguration of the new building of our Parliament, we had resolved that we will refrain from bringing placards inside the House; we will not create ruckus in the well of the House," Birla said. The Lok Sabha Speaker also stated that a high-level committee has been constituted to inquire into the security lapse incident.

"A high-level committee has been constituted for an in-depth investigation of the incident that took place inside the House. The committee has started working. The report of this committee will soon be shared with the House", read the letter. "In addition, I have also constituted a high-powered committee which will review various aspects of security in the parliament complex and formulate a concrete action plan to ensure such incidents do not occur", it added.

On December 13, two men jumped inside the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery above the chamber and threw smoke cannisters inside the Parliament, triggering panic on the day India marked 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack. The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. Two people--Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D--jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Outside it, in another incident, two protestors -- Neelam (42) and Amol (25) -- protested outside the Parliament with similar gas canisters. However, all four were sent to seven-day custody of Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday. The fifth accused Lalit Jha, who allegedly planned the incident, has also been arrested and Mahesh Kumawat is the sixth accused arrested in the case.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Saturday informed the Patiala House Court that the Parliament Security breach conspiracy had been going on since more than last year, and freshly arrested accused Mahesh attended all the meetings held in different cities in this regard. The Public Prosecutor Advocate Akhand Pratap Singh, who appeared for the Special Cell of Delhi Police, further informed the court that Mahesh has been associated with the other accused for the last two years.

Police further claimed that he (Mahesh) alongwith others wanted to create anarchy in the country so that they could compel the government to meet their unjust and illegal demands. Meanwhile, the opposition MPs of the INDIA bloc have been demanding a word from Home Minister Amit Shah over the security lapse incident.

Earlier today, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated the demand for a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah in the House. Hitting out at the BJP-led central government over the massive security breach, the Congress President said that the BJP leaders are not ready to let the House function.

"It is a serious issue and the government should pay attention to it. We are repeatedly saying in Parliament that the Union Home Minister should come to the House and give a statement but he does not want to come. They (BJP) are not ready to let the House function. This is not a good thing for democracy but there is no point in talking to people who do not believe in democracy," Kharge told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)