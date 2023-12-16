Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Four Naxalites arrested for involvement in IED blast resulting in death of BSF Head Constable

The accused were taken into custody and during the interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in the crime.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2023 20:16 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 20:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons were apprehended in connection with the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast near Sadaktola village in Partapur police station limits, which resulted in the death of BSF Head Constable Akhilesh Kumar Rai, said a press note by Partapur police on Saturday. The official release mentioned that the authorities identified and apprehended individuals believed to be part of the active Jan Militia allegedly involved in the IED blast. The suspects have been identified as Mukund Narwas (45), Jaggu Ram Anchala (45), Arjun Potai (26), and Dashrath Dugga (35), and all are residents of Partapur.

According to the press note, the accused were later taken into custody and during the interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in the crime. A Border Security Force (BSF) party faced an ambush by a Naxalite group near Sadaktola, Partapur, on December 14, 2023.

The attack involved an IED blast, resulting in severe injuries to BSF Head Constable Akhilesh Kumar Rai, a resident of Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. Despite receiving treatment, Rai succumbed to his injuries. Following the incident, Partapur police registered a case against the Naxalite group and initiated a thorough investigation into the matter.

As per the information from the press release, the apprehended individuals are being presented before the Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

