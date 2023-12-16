Left Menu

Parliament security breach case: Court notice to Delhi Police on Neelam's plea seeking copy of FIR, visiting permission

The Patiala House Court on Saturday issued notice to the Special Cell of Delhi Police on an application moved by one of the accused Neelam Azad's parents seeking a copy of FIR registration under various sections of IPC and UAPA in connection with the Parliament security breach case.

Parliament security breach case: Court notice to Delhi Police on Neelam's plea seeking copy of FIR, visiting permission
The Patiala House Court on Saturday issued notice to the Special Cell of Delhi Police on an application moved by one of the accused Neelam Azad's parents seeking a copy of FIR registration under various sections of IPC and UAPA in connection with Parliament security breach case. Accused Neelam Azad's parents have moved an application in Patiala House Court of Delhi, seeking a copy of the FIR registered against her and others. Parents also seek court direction to Delhi Police to allow them to meet with Neelam during the remand period.

Advocates RK Wadhwa and Suresh Kumar Chaudhary appeared before the concerned Judge and said parents and lawyers should be provided with the FIR as it is a constitutional right and it also allowed us to meet with the Neelam. The Additional Sessions Judge Dr Hardeep Kaur noted the submissions, sought a response from Delhi Police and fixed the matter for December 18, 2023, for a detailed hearing in the matter.

The plea stated that on December 15, 2023, the family of the accused with their advocate visited Police station Sansad Marg, New Delhi to get a copy of the FIR and to meet with the accused. When we had words with the investigating officer and requested him to provide a copy of the FIR to the family member of the accused and to allow them to meet accused Neelam he clearly denied such permission and asked the family to take an order from the court for the copy of FIR and meeting with accused.

It is, therefore, most respectfully prayed to this court in the interest of justice to kindly grant the permission to get the copy of FIR as well as meeting with accused Neelam or any further relief may kindly be granted, stated the application copy.(ANI)

