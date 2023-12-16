Left Menu

PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat between Varanasi-Delhi tomorrow

As Varanasi gets ready to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a two-day visit from December 17, extensive preparations are underway at both the workers and administrative levels.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 20:50 IST
PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat between Varanasi-Delhi tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi starting from December 17. During his visit, he will launch several infrastructure projects and is also expected to announce a second Vande Bharat train between the city and New Delhi. As Varanasi gets ready to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a two-day visit from December 17, extensive preparations are underway at both the workers and administrative levels.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a factory that can produce 10000 engines and will also flag off the movement of two goods trains. Ahead of the Prime Minister's visit, the city has been adorned with vibrant decorations and spotless streets as part of a comprehensive cleanliness campaign.

The entire city has been beautified with hoardings, cutouts, and paintings adorning various locations. "Preparations have been made to ensure a warm welcome for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day visit. The city has been transformed, and we are ready to showcase the cultural richness of Varanasi," Varanasi Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma said.

As per the official sources, the Prime Minister's itinerary includes travelling from Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport to the venue, followed by a visit to Namo Ghat for the Tamil Sangam program. After the program, the journey will continue from Namo Ghat to BLW, with the entire city planning to extend a warm welcome with drums and flowers throughout the route, the sources added.

"This visit holds special significance as Prime Minister Modi is coming to Varanasi after winning elections in three states. It is a moment of pride, and the workers have left no stone unturned in preparations," BJP President of Kashi Province, Dilip Patel remarked. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin disease; Drugmaker Viatris appoints Theodora Mistras as CFO and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin dis...

 Global
2
SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities on Dec 28

SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for third time since 2020; Rocket Lab successfully launches first Electron rocket since September failure and more

Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladder cancer; EU watchdog deals blow to GSK blood cancer drug Blenrep and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladd...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023