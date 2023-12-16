PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat between Varanasi-Delhi tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi starting from December 17. During his visit, he will launch several infrastructure projects and is also expected to announce a second Vande Bharat train between the city and New Delhi. As Varanasi gets ready to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a two-day visit from December 17, extensive preparations are underway at both the workers and administrative levels.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a factory that can produce 10000 engines and will also flag off the movement of two goods trains. Ahead of the Prime Minister's visit, the city has been adorned with vibrant decorations and spotless streets as part of a comprehensive cleanliness campaign.

The entire city has been beautified with hoardings, cutouts, and paintings adorning various locations. "Preparations have been made to ensure a warm welcome for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day visit. The city has been transformed, and we are ready to showcase the cultural richness of Varanasi," Varanasi Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma said.

As per the official sources, the Prime Minister's itinerary includes travelling from Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport to the venue, followed by a visit to Namo Ghat for the Tamil Sangam program. After the program, the journey will continue from Namo Ghat to BLW, with the entire city planning to extend a warm welcome with drums and flowers throughout the route, the sources added.

"This visit holds special significance as Prime Minister Modi is coming to Varanasi after winning elections in three states. It is a moment of pride, and the workers have left no stone unturned in preparations," BJP President of Kashi Province, Dilip Patel remarked. (ANI)

