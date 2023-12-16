Vatican court convicts cardinal of embezzlement in corruption trial
Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2023 21:07 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 21:07 IST
A Vatican court on Saturday convicted Italian Cardinal Angelo Becciu of several counts of embezzlement and sentenced him to five years and six months in jail.
Becciu was the highest ranking Church official ever to stand trail before a Vatican criminal court.
