"Sankalp Yatra is testament to 'Modi Ki Guarantee' towards Viksit Bharat": Union Minister Sonowal

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a 'Modi Ki Guarantee' towards a new Viksit Bharat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted and addressed the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing.

During the programme, the Prime Minister flagged off the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also attended the programme held in Dibrugarh.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "This Sankalp Yatra is a testament of 'Modi Ki Guarantee' towards a new, powerful, strong and happy Viksit Bharat. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the Northeast has become the powerhouse of growth and development, which is shaping India towards becoming one of the top three economies in the world by 2030." "Modi ji has travelled to the Northeast more than 64 times, the highest by any prime minister ever. This shows his commitment (Sankalp) to attain sustained peace in the region, which has launched the locomotive of growth and development in the region," he added.

Speaking on the development of the region under PM Modi, Sarbananda Sonowal further said, "Under Modi ji, more than Rs 5 trillion worth of grants have been made for the region to come out of decades of neglect under Congress. Such an amount in this time frame for any region is unprecedented under the Congress. This shows how Modi's focus and commitment to revive the glory of Assam and the whole of the Northeast have borne fruit since 2014." "Peace has returned to our beautiful region, healthcare infrastructure has improved with medical colleges and AIIMS, the new National Education Policy as well as setting up of campuses of national institutes of prominence and record infrastructure development smoothing transportation have paved the way for the region to grow and provide an experience of quality life for people of the region. Today, we are reaffirming our commitment to keep moving forward towards the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047, as is envisioned by Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji," he added. (ANI)

