Dhami offers tributes to IAF pilot killed in trainer aircraft crash

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday paid tributes to Indian Air Force squadron leader Abhimanyu Rai, who died in a Pilatus trainer aircraft crash earlier this month.The trainer jet crashed near Hyderabad on December 4. Both pilots onboard the aircraft suffered fatal injuries.Dhami visited Rais residence here and met with the bereaved family.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 16-12-2023 21:30 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 21:20 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday paid tributes to Indian Air Force squadron leader Abhimanyu Rai, who died in a Pilatus trainer aircraft crash earlier this month.

The trainer jet crashed near Hyderabad on December 4. It had developed a technical snag after taking off from the Air Force Academy in Hyderabad. Both pilots onboard the aircraft suffered fatal injuries.

Dhami visited Rai's residence here and met with the bereaved family. He was accompanied by Sainik Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi.

The 33-year-old Rai died as he steered the crashing trainer jet away from populated areas and it crash-landed in an empty stretch of land.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

