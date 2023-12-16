Left Menu

Beneficiaries attend Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme in Guwahati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted and addressed the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing today. During the programme, the Prime Minister flagged off the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 21:56 IST
Beneficiaries attend Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme in Guwahati
Beneficiaries attend Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme in Guwahati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A large number of beneficiaries attended the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme in Guwahati on Saturday. Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency MP Queen Oja also attended the programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted and addressed the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing today. During the programme, the Prime Minister flagged off the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. Kalyani Rajbongshi, a homemaker from Guwahati who runs a self-help group and has created an area-level federation and a food processing unit, was honoured with the Assam Gaurav Award.

The Prime Minister listened to her success story and told Kalyani that her name itself indicates the welfare (Kalyan) of the people. Regarding the financial evolution of her enterprise, she informed that she started first with a mushroom unit with 2000 rupees, and after that, with 15,000 rupees given by the government of Assam, she opened a food processing unit. After this, she founded the Area-Level Federation with 200 women.

She also got assistance under PMFME (Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprise Scheme). She was awarded "Assam Gaurav' for educating one thousand vendors about PM SVANidhi.

She also led the women of the area in welcoming the VBSY vehicle 'Modi ki Guarantee ki Gadi' and explained and encouraged them to avail the schemes to which they were entitled. The Prime Minister asked her to maintain the spirit of enterprise and social service. "You are a living example of how when a woman becomes self-reliant, society greatly benefits," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin disease; Drugmaker Viatris appoints Theodora Mistras as CFO and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin dis...

 Global
2
SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities on Dec 28

SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for third time since 2020; Rocket Lab successfully launches first Electron rocket since September failure and more

Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladder cancer; EU watchdog deals blow to GSK blood cancer drug Blenrep and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladd...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023