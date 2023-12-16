Left Menu

Two more sea cleaning agencies join oil mitigation at Ennore

Each stretch will be taken care of by a dedicated team with the objective to complete the process of mitigation by December 18-19, the release said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-12-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 22:24 IST
Two more sea cleaning agencies on Saturday joined the ongoing recovery operations at Ennore where an oil spill triggered panic causing environmental concerns.

Vens Hydra Lifts Pvt Limited and Neowin India Limited joined the Sea Care services and Viraj Sea cleaning agencies from Mumbai, the Tamil Nadu government said in a release here.

The machinery employed for oil extraction from the sea has been reinforced. Further, oil recovery measures, soil and shore clean-up was carried out in Mugathuvara Kuppam, Ennore Kuppam, Nettukuppam and Kattukuppam villages.

The impacted area has now been categorised into 4 stretches for the purpose of intensive review and mitigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

