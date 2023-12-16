PM Modi to inaugurate Surat Diamond Bourse in Gujarat tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Surat Diamond Bourse in Gujarat on December 17, Sunday. As per the official sources, it will be the world's largest and modern centre for international diamond and jewellery business.

It will be a global centre for trading both rough and polished diamonds as well as jewellery. The bourse will comprise a state-of-the-art 'Customs Clearance House' for Import - Export, a jewellery mall for retail jewellery business and a facility for International Banking and Safe Vaults.

He will also inaugurate the new terminal building of Surat Airport built at Rs 353 crore, the sources added. The airport has been given a heritage building look by taking inspiration from the old Kashta houses of Rander.

With this, the Surat Airport will be able to handle 1800 passengers per hour during peak hours and 35 lakh passengers annually. Later, he will set off to Varanasi for a two-day visit where he will flag off the city's second Vande Bharat running between Varanasi and Delhi. (ANI)

