Left Menu

Growth rate at 6 per cent, India will remain lower middle economy by 2047, says Raghuram Rajan

If you do the math, at 6 per cent a year, you double every 12 years and therefore in 24 years, well be four times our per capita income. Today, the per capita income in India, as you know, is just a little below 2,500 per person.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-12-2023 10:03 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 09:25 IST
Growth rate at 6 per cent, India will remain lower middle economy by 2047, says Raghuram Rajan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Reserve Bank Governor Raghuram Rajan said India will still remain a lower middle country if the potential growth rate remains at 6 per cent annually without any rise in population by 2047 (Amrit Kaal) and will be reaching the end of the demographic dividend by then.

Speaking at a programme organised by Manthan here, the economist said if the country does not grow faster, it will grow older (demographically) before it gets richer, which means there is the burden of an aging population to deal with also at that point.

Rajan said the GDP growth in India for the past two quarters was in the region of 7.5 per cent and if one looks at the labor force participation, it is very low and when it comes to female participation, “it is the lowest in the G20”.

''India's growth potential is today about 6 per cent a year, GDP growth. If you do the math, at 6 per cent a year, you double every 12 years and therefore in 24 years, we'll be four times our per capita income. Today, the per capita income in India, as you know, is just a little below $2,500 per person. Multiply by four, we get $10,000 per person…So if you do the math, at our current rate of growth, you know, strong as it is highest in the G20, we don't get rich but we stay lower middle income till 2047,'' he said.

The former RBI chief said some southern states are growing with regards to population at below reproduction rate, in other words, the fertility rate has fallen below reproduction rate thus slowing the growth.

''In other words, we will start the process of aging at some point around that time, which leads to the alarming question if we don't grow faster, we will grow old before we grow rich, which means we all have all the burdens of an aging population to deal with also at that point,'' he opined.

According to him, the current pace of growth is not enough to employ all those who are entering the labour force and insufficient to make the country get richer, before it gets older.

Describing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of 100 years of Independence by 2017 as “Amritsar Kaal'', he said it is going to be an ear of plenty.

Rajan said some of the developed nations moved from manufacturing to services as part of moving up the value chain after they became richer.

Those countries are largely services economies with 70 per cent of the workforce in rich countries, typically in the service industry and 20 per cent in manufacturing, five per cent each in construction and agriculture, he noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin disease; Drugmaker Viatris appoints Theodora Mistras as CFO and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin dis...

 Global
2
SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities on Dec 28

SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for third time since 2020; Rocket Lab successfully launches first Electron rocket since September failure and more

Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladder cancer; EU watchdog deals blow to GSK blood cancer drug Blenrep and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladd...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023