Fire breaks out at paper warehouse in Delhi's Mayur Vihar

A massive fire broke out at a paper warehouse in Chilla village area of East Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 1 on Sunday afternoon. According to Delhi fire services officials, after receiving information about the fire, a dozen fire tenders were sent to the spot and the operation to control the situation was started.

Fire tenders are present at the spot, and the process of extinguishing the fire continued, officials said. The exact cause of the fire is not known yet, they said. (ANI)

