Punjab: Three arrested after exchange of fire with police in Moga

Three miscreants were arrested after an exchange of gunfire with police in Punjab's Moda on Sunday, officials said. According to police, the accused have been identified as Shankar Rajput, Jashav and Navdeep.

The police said that the gangsters surrendered following an exchange of fire, adding that one of them also sustained minor injuries. "During checking, three people came on a motorcycle, police asked them to stop but they tried to run away, police chased them and they fired at the police. In retaliatory firing by police, they surrendered before the police," DSP Moga Harinder Singh Dodd said.

"A police personnel suffered minor injuries, and one of the accused also sustained minor injuries," he said. A large quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused, he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

