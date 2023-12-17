Left Menu

Youth Congress members protest in Chandigarh, police use water cannons

Members of the Punjab Youth Congress held a protest against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led state government in Chandigarh on Sunday, alleging deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2023 15:14 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 15:14 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Members of the Punjab Youth Congress held a protest against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led state government in Chandigarh on Sunday morning, alleging deteriorating law and order situation in the state. As protestors marched towards Chief Minister's residence and tried to cross the barricades, Chandigarh Police used water cannons to disperse the crowd and detain them.

"Today in Chandigarh, we have called Youth Congress members from different districts of Punjab and we are holding a protest against the Punjab government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state," Mohit Mohindera, Chief of Punjab Youth Congress, said. "In Punjab, murders are taking place in broad daylight, businessmen are being looted and the Chief Minister is silent on all of this. This demonstration is to demand justice for victims," he added.

The brutal murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Mansa in May 2022 left nation in shock, leading to major criticism of the AAP government. The people of Punjab voted for 'badlav' (change) in the February assembly polls as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed to power in the state for the first time, decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party bagged 92 seats in the 117-member state assembly, which turned out to be a defining moment in the border state in 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

