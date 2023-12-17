"What steps does BJP taking regarding this incident': Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Parliament security breach

Days after a major security breach shook up the Parliament in the national capital, Congress leader Salman Khurshid has questioned the steps taken by the BJP-led central government in connection with the incident. On December 13, two men jumped inside the Lok Sabha from the visitor's gallery above the chamber and threw smoke cannisters inside the Parliament, triggering panic on the day India marked the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.

"What happened was a very serious incident, shouldn't the BJP be speaking about the incident to everyone? We just want them to accept the fact that something wrong happened and what steps they're taking regarding this. Who gave the pass to those intruders? Who is connected to them? It's not important what ideology they (intruders) follow, but the point is how they get a chance to do such a thing," the Congress leader told ANI. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attributed the security breach in the Parliament to 'unemployment' and 'inflation,' linking it to the policies of the BJP-led Centre.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the Congress Lok Sabha MP said, "Why did this (security breach) happen? The main issue in the country is unemployment. Due to the policies of PM Modi, the youth of the country are not getting jobs. I believe that this incident was a direct fallout of unemployment and inflation." Responding to Rahul Gandhi's allegations, BJP leader and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri dismissed them, stating that Rahul Gandhi often comments on issues, and people find it amusing.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Rahul Gandhiji is such a young leader who keeps commenting on issues and people laugh over him. What can I say about him?" The opposition MPs of the INDIA bloc have been demanding a word from Home Minister Amit Shah over the security lapse incident.

The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. Two people--Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D--jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs. While two protestors -- Neelam (42) and Amol (25) -- protested outside the Parliament with similar gas canisters.

All four were sent to seven-day custody of Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday. The fifth accused Lalit Jha, who allegedly planned the incident, has also been arrested and Mahesh Kumawat is the sixth accused arrested in the case. (ANI)

