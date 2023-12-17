J-K: Three arrested for attacking police personnel in Srinagar's Bemina

Three accused who were involved in an attack on a police constable at Bemina area here earlier this month were arrested and arms and ammunition were seized from their possession, police said on Sunday. According to JK Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain, the accused have been identified as Danish Mala, Imtiyaz Ahmad Khanday and Mehnan Khan alias Mehran Khan.

DGP Swain informed that the plan to kill police constable Hafiz Ahmed was hatched by a designated terrorist now in Pakistan, named Arjuman Gulzar. He arranged for these three accused to kill the constable. "Six bullets were fired on the police constable, out of which 3 of them hit him. The accused managed weapons and followed the constable for several days and attacked him on December 9 after duty hours," the DGP said.

Swain further noted that various arms and ammunitions including pistols that are made in Turkish have been recovered from the possession of the accused. "They had several targets. A combination of our efforts has not only caught the guilty but also prevented several other killings of policemen and other people," he said.

Constable Hafiz Ahmed was injured after being shot at by terrorists on December 9 at Hamdaniya colony in the Bemina area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. (ANI)

