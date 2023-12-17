Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: Chief minister Stalin distributes relief funds to families affected by cyclone Michaung

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday distributed relief funds to families affected by cyclone Michaung in Chennai.

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2023 15:40 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 15:40 IST
Tamil Nadu: Chief minister Stalin distributes relief funds to families affected by cyclone Michaung
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin distributes relief funds (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday distributed relief funds to families affected by cyclone Michaung in Chennai. Earlier, Stalin requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to provide a moratorium on loan repayment for small businesses, particularly to those people who were affected by the Cyclone 'Michaung' that hit the state earlier this month.

In the letter to Minister Sitharaman, Chief Minister Stalin urged the central government to direct all commercial banks, cooperative banks, all financial institutions and non-banking financial companies to issue a moratorium for a period of three months -- December to February -- on payment of all instalments linked to agricultural term loans, retail and crop loans. The chief minister said 37 lakh families across Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, and Thiruvallur districts have borne the brunt of severe rains that lashed the state before the cyclone made its landfall in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

"Although we have been able to restore normalcy in their daily lives, the impact on their livelihood still lingers for many. Small businessmen, traders and MSME units impacted by the floods are yet to return to their regular economic activities. Many of these families and business entities have availed loans for various purposes and would be finding it impossible to repay their dues," read CM Stalin's letter to the Union Finance Minister. The chief minister said some relaxation in the loan repayment schedules is needed till the affected civilians come out of the crisis.

For working capital facilities sanctioned in the form of cash credit or overdraft, the Tamil Nadu chief minister suggested that lending institutions be permitted to allow a deferment of three months on payment of interest on all such outstanding. Cyclone Michaung made landfall in Tamil Nadu earlier this month, bringing with it heavy rains, strong winds, and subsequent damages to infrastructure and homes, apart from the loss of lives.

Stalin has allocated a sum of one crore and 90 lakh rupees for the cleaning work of schools in the cyclone-ravaged districts of Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, and Thiruvallur. With the receding floodwaters, the state government is actively engaged in relief efforts across Chennai and its adjacent districts. As part of these efforts, over 800 medical camps were organised in the capital city. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023