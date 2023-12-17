Left Menu

Student feared drowned at Gollapalem Beach in Andhra's Krishna district

A college student who went for a dip in the sea at Gollapalem Beach in Machilipatnam of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district with his friends was feared drowned on Sunday.

Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A college student who went for a dip in the sea at Gollapalem Beach in Machilipatnam of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district with his friends was feared drowned on Sunday, police said. According to police, a search operation is underway to find the missing student. He has been identified as Akhil.

Five students from Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, Nuzvid, had ventured to the shoreline on Sunday morning. Somehow, one of the students named Akhil was swept away amidst the big waves, police said. On information, a team of the Marine Police reached the spot and started a search operation but despite diligent efforts, his whereabouts remain untraceable. Marine Sub-Inspector Subhash Chandra Bose is leading the search.

Efforts to trace the missing student are on, they added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

