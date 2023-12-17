Delhi Police busts fake medicine factory in Gulabi Bag Industrial area, owner arrested

With the arrest of the owner, the Delhi Police Crime Branch claimed to have busted a counterfeit medicine production unit located in the national capital's Gulabi Bag industrial area. The operation led to the seizure of a substantial quantity of fraudulent Betnovate-N tubes, both filled and unfilled, according to a Delhi Police statement.

"The Delhi Police crime branch busted a fake medicine product factory situated in the Gulabi Bag industrial area of Delhi and nabbed the factory owner. The Crime Branch also recovered a huge amount of fake filled and unfilled Betnovate-N tubes," the Delhi Police said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)