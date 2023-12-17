Left Menu

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

The financial and digital literacy progamme in Tamil Nadu is a testament to our dedication to fostering change, said HCCB Chief Public Affairs, communications and Sustainability Officer, Himanshu Priyadarshi.This initiative embodies our belief that empowerment is the key to building resilient communities and driving long-term socio-economic progress, he added.Tamil Nadu Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P Geetha Jeevan recently launched the scheme in the city in the presence of senior government and company officials.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-12-2023 16:40 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 16:06 IST
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fast-moving consumer goods major Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages has unveiled a digital literacy programme in the state aimed at training women on the fundamentals of banking services.

As part of the programme, around 3,000 women from Tamil Nadu would be trained under its national initiative to reach 25,000 women across the country.

The financial and digital literacy training programme would encompass fundamentals of banking basics, account opening process, UPI training, a company statement here said.

Beneficiaries would be grouped based on their interests, needs, and existing digital and financial literacy levels.

The training will adopt a classroom-based format conducted at identified locations.

''At Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages our commitment to positively impact our community extends beyond refreshing beverages. The financial and digital literacy progamme in Tamil Nadu is a testament to our dedication to fostering change,'' said HCCB Chief Public Affairs, communications and Sustainability Officer, Himanshu Priyadarshi.

''This initiative embodies our belief that empowerment is the key to building resilient communities and driving long-term socio-economic progress,'' he added.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P Geetha Jeevan recently launched the scheme in the city in the presence of senior government and company officials. The digital literacy component would include concepts like mobile banking, digital market linkage, cyber safety, and security, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023