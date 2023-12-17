Ayodhya gears up for tourist influx with multi-level parking facility

Ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Temple on January 22, 2024, a multi-level parking arrangement has been made to address anticipated traffic congestion and enhance the experience for tourists visiting the holy city. These modern parking solutions aim to ease navigation for both domestic and international pilgrims arriving at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.

"Devbhoomi Ayodhya is steadily progressing. Along with this development, improving traffic flow is crucial, which is why we're constructing five multi-level parking facilities within the city," said Nitish Kumar, District Magistrate of Ayodhya. "It is very important to improve the traffic arrangements, for which 5 multi-level parking is being constructed in Ayodhya city. Out of which four parking lots are almost ready and one parking lot is in its finishing touch. This parking lot will be opened for the general public before the grand Pran Pratistha program to be held on January 22. So that the tourists coming to visit Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya do not face any kind of traffic-related problems and those who go to this multi-level parking will also get facilities like hotel, Kids zone, restaurants etc," said the District Magistrate.

"This multi-level parking will not only improve the traffic system but will also provide new employment opportunities to the common citizens of Ayodhya because better arrangements like kids zones, shopping centres, hotels and restaurants have been made in this multi-level parking," added the District Magistrate. District Magistrate Nitish Kumar said that this multi-level parking will greatly improve the traffic system and will also provide a lot of convenience to tourists. Out of these multi-level parking having a capacity of about 600 vehicles, 4 multi-level parking are almost ready. It has been completed and the fifth parking is on its finishing touch. Our effort is to make these parking operational before the Pran Pratistha program is to be held on 22nd January.

These multi-level facilities go beyond their core function to offer additional amenities like shops, kids' zones, hotels, and restaurants. "These multi-level parking projects, some under the Municipal Corporation and others managed by the Ayodhya Development Authority, aren't just addressing traffic concerns," emphasized Satyendra Mishra, Project Manager. "They're equipped with cutting-edge security features like CCTV cameras and AI systems, prioritizing visitor safety. Tourists will find comprehensive facilities like parking, shopping, dining, and even leisure spaces for their children, making their visits truly hassle-free."

Apart from political and religious leaders, Bollywood actors including Amitabh Bachchan have been invited for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Acharya Satyendra Das said. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22, next year.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India. Acharya Satyendra Das said, "It is a good thing, artists should come. Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, and many other artists have been invited by the Trust for 'Pran Pratishtha'. PM Modi will also be coming. All the artists who are coming will be welcomed in Ayodhya..."

The invitations were sent to personalities that include actors Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, and ace directors Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rohit Shetty along with producer Mahaveer Jain. Additionally, South Indian celebrities will also be gracing the event upon invitation. This list includes Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Dhanush, and Rishab Shetty.

The trust has invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya next year. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, next year, a week before the main ceremony.

A Vedic priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav. A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised in which thousands of devotees will be fed.

Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple. According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

Local authorities are gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees. (ANI)

