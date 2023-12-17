Left Menu

PM Modi holds roadshow in UP's Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2023 16:48 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 16:48 IST
PM Modi holds roadshow in UP's Varanasi
PM Modi holds roadshow in Varanasi. (Photo/DD News). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Sunday. The Prime Minister was welcomed by a cheerful crowd of people on either side of the road, waving at his motorcade.

During his roadshow, PM Modi stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance. The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency starting today.

After his roadshow, PM Modi visited the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Exhibition at Cutting Memorial Inter College in Varanasi. The Prime Minister was seen interacting with the beneficiaries of various government schemes, such as PM Awas, PM SWANidhi, and PM Ujjwala among others.

Later in the day, he will inaugurate Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2023 at Namo Ghat and will flag off a second Vande Bharat train between Varanasi and New Delhi. Earlier today, PM Modi inaugurated the new terminal building of Surat Airport, built at Rs 353 crore and also dedicated to the Surat Diamond Bourse, the world's largest and most modern centre for the international diamond and jewellery business in Gujarat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

