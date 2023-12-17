CM Yogi attends foundation day ceremony of Provincial Armed Constabulary in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday hailed the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) of Uttar Pradesh for its bravery in foiling the 2001 parliament attack. Addressing the foundation day programme of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that during the attack on the Parliament in 2001, the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) of UP demonstrated rare bravery and succeeded in foiling the attack.

Even during the terrorist attack on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, the PAC successfully countered the attack, he added. "Despite the glorious history of PAC, some people, due to their evil thinking, had disbanded 46 PAC companies in the state. However, today, a total of 273 companies in 33 battalions are fully operational," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

Prior to this, CM Yogi presented the Best Battalion Award, the Best Platoon Drill Award, and also honoured the best players and meritorious students with the Smriti Chinha (Memorial Symbol) and cash prizes, an official release stated. Yogi mentioned that the state government has recruited 41,893 constables and 698 platoon commandos in PAC. To provide more opportunities for promotion in the PAC, the government has increased the number of inspectors and sub-inspectors in the Armed Police Force by 184 and 3,772, respectively.

Additionally, under departmental promotions, 257 sub-inspectors, 3,558 head constables, and 12,774 constables have been promoted. Direct recruitment of constables is also underway, with the number totaling over 10,584 recruits, he said. The Chief Minister further informed that the PAC has been equipped with modern weapons and tools, including the SLR, INSAS rifle, riot control equipment, anti-riot guns, and tear gas guns. Necessary flood relief companies have also been provided. To ensure quality daily-use items for PAC personnel at reasonable prices, 13 master canteens and 102 subsidised canteens in PAC units are operational.

"Under the Police Welfare Scheme, 31 Police Model Schools have been established to provide excellent education at minimal fees to the children of soldiers. Herein, the results of high school and intermediate examinations have been seen to be more than 90 percent", Yogi added. He mentioned that the state government has approved the necessary funds for the infrastructure of the Police Modern School, the construction of the new Police Modern School and the purchase of furniture. Additionally, construction is underway at the war level to provide residential facilities for 200 personnel in each of the 31 units, with high-rise buildings being constructed for the first time in 31 out of 33 battalions of PAC.

The Chief Minister stated that to ensure the participation of women in the police force, the government has approved three women battalions in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and Badaun, named after Veerangana Uda Devi, Veerangana Jhalkari Bai, and Veerangana Avanti Bai. The battalions are already operating. Skilled sportspersons have been made a part of the police force for the first time. So far, the recruitment of more than 500 skilled players has been completed. He further added that a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) battalion has been formed, consisting of six companies and 18 teams. Three companies, including nine teams, have been operational, while the remaining three companies will be started soon. Along with this, the government has approved the necessary funds for motor vehicles and other equipment for use by three additional companies.

"During this year's floods, the PAC and SDRF teams, through their tireless efforts, saved 1008 people and animals, including 175 children. They also contributed to safely reaching over 20,000 flood-affected people to secure locations", Yogi said. Assuring all the soldiers, the Chief Minister said that the government always prioritizes the welfare of the people and is committed to constantly raising the quality of their work, improve their well-being, and lifting their morale with dedication and empathy. Meanwhile, directions have been given to resolve discrepancies in promotions within a specific time frame, ensuring that soldiers receive more encouragement and promotions, he pointed out. (ANI)

