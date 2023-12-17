Parliament security breach: Congress MP targets PM Modi, says "no one entered inside parliament building in Independent India"

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the Parliament security breach incident and asked the PM to take note that in independent India history, no one is able to enter inside the Parliament building, breaching its security. Notably, during the 2001 parliament attack, attackers were not able to enter the main parliament building and were restricted to the parliament premises by the swift response of security forces.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Tiwari also demanded the PM's statement before the house over the incident. "PM Modi should take note that till now nobody has breached the several layers of security and entered the Parliament in independent India. What the Prime Minister says outside the Parliament, why can't he say inside it?" said MP Pramod Tiwari.

On Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also attributed the incident to 'unemployment' and 'inflation,' linking it to the policies of the BJP-led Centre. Responding to Rahul Gandhi's allegations, BJP leader and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri dismissed them, stating that Rahul Gandhi often comments on issues, and people find it amusing.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the Congress Lok Sabha MP said, "Why did this (security breach) happen? The main issue in the country is unemployment. Due to the policies of PM Modi, the youth of the country are not getting jobs. I believe that this incident was a direct fallout of unemployment and inflation." On December 13, two men jumped inside the Lok Sabha from the visitor's gallery above the chamber and threw smoke cannisters inside the Parliament, triggering panic on the day India marked the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack. (ANI)

