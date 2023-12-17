Russia to make deeper oil export cuts in December - Novak says

Russia said on Sunday it would deepen oil export cuts in December, earlier than promised, as the world's biggest exporters try to support the global price.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, President Vladimir Putin's top oil and gas point man, said the country would deepen cuts to below the 300,000 barrels per day of cuts already agreed, the Interfax news agency reported.

