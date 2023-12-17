Left Menu

Russia to make deeper oil export cuts in December - Novak says

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-12-2023 17:38 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 17:32 IST
Alexander Novak Image Credit: Twitter(@novakav1)
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia said on Sunday it would deepen oil export cuts in December, earlier than promised, as the world's biggest exporters try to support the global price.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, President Vladimir Putin's top oil and gas point man, said the country would deepen cuts to below the 300,000 barrels per day of cuts already agreed, the Interfax news agency reported.

