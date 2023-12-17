Left Menu

Fire breaks out in paper warehouse in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 1

A fire broke out in a paper warehouse in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 1, the fire service officials said on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2023 17:38 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 17:38 IST
Visuals from spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out in a paper warehouse in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 1, the fire service officials said on Saturday. As per Delhi Fire Service, the incident happened in Chilla village.

Around 12 fire tenders are present on the spot and efforts to douse the fire are underway, the officials added. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

