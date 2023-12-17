Russia does not yet see grounds for lifting ban on winter diesel export - Ifax
17-12-2023
Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said on Sunday that the government does not yet see grounds for lifting the ban on the export of winter diesel, the Interfax news agency reported.
Russia, the world's top seaborne exporter of diesel, introduced a ban on fuel exports on Sept. 21 to tackle high domestic prices and shortages. It later lifted most of the restrictions.
