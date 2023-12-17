Over 3,000 participate in Kochi Navy marathon

Left Menu

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 17-12-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 19:17 IST
More than 3,000 participants from the defence and the local community took part in the fourth edition of the Federal Bank Kochi Navy Marathon conducted by Southern Naval Command (SNC) on Sunday.

SNC chief, Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi, the chief guest of the event, also participated in the race that commenced from the K V Port Trust Ground at Willingdon Island, the Navy said.

''The Kochi Navy Marathon is not just a race; it's a testament to the spirit of our forces and the community. This event underscores our commitment to a healthy lifestyle and the shared values that bind us together,'' Hampiholi was quoted as saying in a release by the Navy. The event was one of the many outreach activities conducted by the SNC as part of Navy Week celebrations.

The marathon featured three categories -- the 21 km - Venduruthy run, the 10 km - Dronacharya run and the 5 km - Garuda run. The Navy said it had arranged hydration and nutrition points along with various convenience and medical stations at vantage points along the route.

During the award ceremony, 61 awards were presented to individuals who demonstrated exemplary performance across diverse race categories.

''The event witnessed an overwhelming participation from children, youth, senior citizens, Naval personnel and their families in various race categories. The participants had an enriching experience as they received a race T-shirt and race category specific finisher's medal at the end of the race,'' the Navy said in a release.

