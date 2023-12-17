Left Menu

PM Modi launches second Kashi Tamil Sangamam

Additionally, seminars are planned on innovation, trade, knowledge exchange, edutech and next-gen technology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the second edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam at the Namo Ghat here.

He also flagged off the Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express between Varanasi and Kanyakumari.

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam, which will be held from December 17-31, will witness the participation of 1,400 dignitaries from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. According to an official statement, they are scheduled to visit Varanasi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya.

The first batch of the Tamil delegation comprising a group of students from various parts of the state named 'Ganga' reached Varanasi on Sunday. Six more groups comprising teachers (Yamuna), professionals (Godavari), spiritual leaders (Saraswati), farmers and artisans (Narmada), writers (Sindhu) and traders and businessmen (Kaveri) will be reaching the city later to participate at the event.

In addition to the cultural exchange, an exhibition showcasing the rich tapestry of art, music, handloom, handicrafts, cuisines and other distinctive products from both Tamil Nadu and Kashi is also on the agenda.

The programme will also feature cultural events highlighting the unique traditions of Kashi and Tamil Nadu with the aim to strengthen the ties between the people of these two regions, the statement said.

The Union Ministry of Education is the nodal agency for the event with participation from the ministries of culture, tourism, railways, textiles, food processing, MSME, information and broadcasting, skill development and entrepreneurship, IRCTC and related departments of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam will encompass lectures covering literature, ancient texts, philosophy, spirituality, music, dance, drama, yoga, and Ayurveda. Additionally, seminars are planned on innovation, trade, knowledge exchange, edutech and next-gen technology.

